Ex-Prime Ministers Still Costing Aussies $1.6 Million A Year

On Sunday we learnt that in 2022, six of our former Prime Ministers charged taxpayers $1.6 million for office expenses and assorted expenses. How lovely for them!

Malcolm Turnbull came in on top, with $410,000. John Howard, a close second with $395,000, and Tony Abbott claimed $348,000!

It’s all for things like flights, office expenses, communications and cars.

Our EX-PMs are entitled to this because of a delightful thing called the ‘Life Gold Pass, which is sort of like a Wonka golden ticket but without the Grandpa and his foul-smelling pyjamas.

It allows them to claim taxpayer money for offices, cars, smartphones, stationery, and travel, all until the day they die.

But not content with the current gravy train, Tony Abbott is now also asking for extra politician benefits, such as the lifelong pensions that were scrapped 20 years ago to be reinstated, so all MPs can make it rain cash, all the time!