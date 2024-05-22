Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Crazy Transformation For New MMA Film

Taking to Instagram to unveil the new look, The Rock is almost completely unrecognisable.

Fans were blown away by the transformation, with many predicting the role could win the ‘Moana’ actor an Oscar.

“Give the makeup team the award now,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Is that you, Rock? Nice work by the prosthetics and make-up team.”

“The People’s Champion could very well have an Oscar on his hands,” one person commented.

The film, directed by Benny Safdie, will also star Johnson’s Jungle Cruise co-star, Emily Blunt playing Kerr’s wife Dawn Staples.

The film will follow the MMA fighter’s struggles with addiction at the height of his career in 2000.

Johnson has also shared videos of him training with Kerr himself to prepare for the movie.

“Working hard and feeling good about my progress so far, but far from satisfied,” the caption reads.

“Approaching this as a total student of the game, absorbing and learning as much as I can, day by day.

“It’s my absolute [honour] to pay respect and homage to UFC & Vale Tudo Heavyweight Champion, Mark Kerr and all the founding fathers of MMA.”