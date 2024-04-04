Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Launches A Shampoo, Even Though He's Bald

The Rock has las launched a new skin and hair care range ‘Papatui’, but fans have been left confused after seeing shampoo being advertised with an image of Dwayne Johnson… because he’s not exactly known for his luscious locks.

Johnson launched the range back in March and told GQ he was inspired after being asked “about my skincare” for “years”.

“I’m certainly no expert, but I’ve been lucky enough to have access to some of the best,” he said at the time.

But now that it’s hit the shelves, social media users are a bit confused.

“Boy, this man has no business in the shampoo department,” said on TikTok user.

“If you ever felt like you weren’t meant for the job, take notes from The Rock.”

“And here is advertising Papatui. Do I trust The Rock to know what’s best for my hair?

Another TikTok user poked fun at the advertising quote from Johnson that is on the packaging of the shampoo and conditioner, which reads “My hair would’ve loved this 2-in-1”.

“‘My hair would have loved this 2-in-1?’ TikToker Sarah repeated.

“I’m sorry – I’m not gonna buy shampoo and conditioner from a hairless man!”

Image: TiKTok/sarahgrayandtall/Papatui