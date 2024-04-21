Donald Trump Slams Artist For Courtroom Sketches

Former President Donald Trump is back in court yet again, this time over allegations of six-figure hush money payments to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal that prevented them from discussing their alleged affairs with Trump before the 2016 election.

Even though he told reporters, “I’m very proud to be here” while heading into court, he later criticised the proceedings as an "assault on America."

Trump's rage extended beyond the trial itself. He reportedly took offence at the court sketch artist's depiction of him and was irked by journalist Maggie Haberman's observation that he appeared to be asleep during the trial.

“He didn’t pay attention to a note his lawyer passed him. His jaw kept falling on his chest, and his mouth kept going slack,” she told CNN.

These claims were promptly refuted by his campaign spokesperson, Steven Cheung, who dismissed the sources as unreliable, adding: “These are the types of losers who will try to peddle fantasy as fact because they live miserable existences.”

And of course, amidst his legal battles, Trump is also navigating a presidential campaign.

Only time will tell if this trial and his other legal woes will stand in the way of him reclaiming the presidency in 2024.