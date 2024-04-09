Disney Confirms Toy Story 5 2026 Release Date

Beloved characters Woody and Buzz Lightyear will return for the fifth sequel, Pixar’s creative chief officer has confirmed.

The fourth film saw the pair go their separate ways, which would mean the fifth film would need to reunite Buzz and Woody.

No details of the plot have been revealed, but it looks like Tom Hanks will return as Woody and Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear.

Disney is set to have a busy 2026 as the new Star Wars film is slated to be released, as well as The Mandalorian & Grogu film on 22 May 2026.

Dwayne Johnson’s live-action Moana is set for release on 10 July 2026, after it was initially set for release on 27 June 2025. It is rumoured the date has changed due to the animated Moana sequel that is said to be arriving in late 2024.