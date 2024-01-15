Dating App Experts Reveal The Best Time To Swipe Is Between 8-9 pm On Mondays

Everyone has their dating app hacks to stand out from the crowd, whether it's the perfect photo, the funniest bio, or the best opening lines in the chat.

Whether you're looking for a hookup or someone to spend the rest of your life with, any piece of information that can give you the edge in the cutthroat dating world is vital.

Well, now dating experts have revealed the perfect time to browse your favourite online dating software.

According to the Daily Mail, experts from the dating app Bumble say the optimum time for single searching is on a Monday between 8 and 9 pm. This is followed by Tuesdays at 9 pm, Thursdays at 7 pm, and Sundays at 5 pm.

It makes sense - most people aren't working at night, and during the weekdays (and Sunday), you are rarely out with friends. These are the times you're home, and, most importantly, alone.

People are making time at night and dedicating an hour to the search, as one Bumble representative told the Daily Mail, "Bumble's recent research found that nearly a quarter of British people are being more intentional about their time when it comes to dating… Instead of swiping mindlessly, dedicate an hour or less to looking for connections with intention."

January was also declared the "peak dating season", with 11.4 million more messages sent on Tinder between the beginning of the year and Valentine's Day.

So, next Monday at 8, get your phone out and get searching, or you might miss out on your Mr. or Mrs. right.