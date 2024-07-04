Customer Backflips On $3,000 Tip On $13 Meal And Prompts Restaurant To Sue

Alfredo’s Café in Scranton, Pennsylvania, was initially blown away when customer Eric Smith left a large tip of US$3,000 (AU$4,460) for waitress Mariana Lambert. His meal had only cost $13.25.

Lambert became very emotional when she saw the hefty sum.

"It really meant a lot to me because everyone's going through stuff. It really touched my heart. I still can't believe it. I'm still in shock," Lambert later said.

The café understandably wanted to make sure that the Tip had not been left by accident, seeking out Smith to verify his ID.

Smith had told Matt Martini of Alfredo’s Café that he had been inspired by a social media movement known as ‘Tips for Jesus’ and decided to leave the Tip after Lambert’s exceptional hospitality.

However, it was only a few weeks later that Smith sent the café a letter, disputing the charge.

“We thought somebody was actually trying to do a good thing,” café worker Zachary Jacobson recalled, according to Unilad.

“And then now we are, what, three months later? Not even, and there's nothing. There's nothing to show for it at this point."

The café had already given Lambert the $3,000, so they were forced to repay Smith out of their own pockets.

They had tried to communicate with Smith via Facebook but to no avail. Alfredo’s Café has now filed a civil lawsuit against the customer.

“Unfortunately, we had to file charges through the magistrate's office because now we're just out of this money at this point. And he told us to sue him. So that's what we're going to end up doing, I guess,” Jacobson said.

Members of the local community had attempted to start a GoFundMe for the café, however, the business refused to accept the cash and shut down the fundraiser.

Image: WNEP.