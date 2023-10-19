Crocs Release Mater Clog In Latest Collab With Pixar

As well as the homage to everyone's favourite tow truck, Crocs also brought back their light-up Lightning McQueen shoes, so you can mix and match with your fellow 'Cars' devotees.

The Mater shoe features the beloved character's face on the classic Croc clog, with an attachable tow hook and engine features.

The shoes hit the online store on Wednesday and are a limited release, with kids' sizes already almost sold out, selling for $50 USD each.

For those who aren't a fan of the 'Cars' franchise, the brand currently has a number of other collaborations, such as Minecraft, Hello Kitty, Lisa Frank and Star Wars.