The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Crocs Release Mater Clog In Latest Collab With Pixar

Crocs Release Mater Clog In Latest Collab With Pixar

Forget Shrek Crocs or rootin' tootin' cowboy Crocs; the shoe brand's latest collaboration will have Pixar fans racing to get their hands on a pair of the brand-new Mater clogs.

As well as the homage to everyone's favourite tow truck, Crocs also brought back their light-up Lightning McQueen shoes, so you can mix and match with your fellow 'Cars' devotees. 

The Mater shoe features the beloved character's face on the classic Croc clog, with an attachable tow hook and engine features. 

The shoes hit the online store on Wednesday and are a limited release, with kids' sizes already almost sold out, selling for $50 USD each.

For those who aren't a fan of the 'Cars' franchise, the brand currently has a number of other collaborations, such as Minecraft, Hello Kitty, Lisa Frank and Star Wars.

UK Department Store Selling Sandwiches for $54
NEXT STORY

UK Department Store Selling Sandwiches for $54

Advertisement

Related Articles

UK Department Store Selling Sandwiches for $54

UK Department Store Selling Sandwiches for $54

A luxury department store in the UK is selling high-end £28 sangas, sending sandwich lovers worldwide into a frenzy.
Westfield Shoppers Furious After Spotting Christmas Decorations In October

Westfield Shoppers Furious After Spotting Christmas Decorations In October

A shopping centre in Brisbane has drawn criticism for putting up Christmas decorations months ahead of the holiday season.
All Blacks Rugby Team Lift A Land Rover After It Blocked Their Bus In Paris

All Blacks Rugby Team Lift A Land Rover After It Blocked Their Bus In Paris

The All Blacks are in Paris ahead of Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final clash with Argentina, and they are busy directing traffic. 
Aussie Customers To Be Stung By Netflix Price Hike, Could Cost Some $72 Extra A Year

Aussie Customers To Be Stung By Netflix Price Hike, Could Cost Some $72 Extra A Year

Netflix is scrapping its cheapest ad-free option in Australia, with customers set to pay $16.99 monthly to access the streaming platform's commercial free service.
Will Smith Trolls With "Official Statement" In Response To Reports Of Jada Split

Will Smith Trolls With "Official Statement" In Response To Reports Of Jada Split

Actor Will Smith has finally responded to Jada Pinkett Smith's claim that the pair have been separated for several years with a playful video posted to Instagram.