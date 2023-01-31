The Project

Coles Announce Permanent Change To In-Store Deli Hours

Coles has announced they will no longer staff their in-store deli sections beyond 8 pm.

Coles Supermarkets have issued a statement confirming a permanent change to their supermarket’s deli hours that will be rolled out across many of their stores.

The deli sections will now close from 8 pm regardless of the rest of the store’s operating hours.

“We know that most of our customers prefer to shop at our del

is before 8pm,” a Coles spokesperson told 7NEWS.com.au.

“As a result, we are tailoring the opening hours of some of our delis to when our customers shop the most.

“Customers will still be able to buy their deli favourites, including sliced meats, cheeses and antipasto, as part of our convenient pre-packaged range often located near the deli department.

The move follows competitor supermarket Woolworths, which ceased deli trading beyond 8 pm in August 2022.

