Chicken Crimpy Voted Australia’s Favourite Shapes Flavour

The Flavour of Footy Premiership poll was run on the Arnotts Shapes Instagram page to determine Australia’s favourite flavour and coincided with the NRL and AFL grand finals.

The poll featured some major upsets, with fan favourite Pizza making it all the way to the preliminary finals only to be taken out by Barbecue in a stunning upset.

Less popular flavours, Savoury and Vegemite were understandably ousted in the first round, with Nacho Cheese and Cheddar losing out in the semi-finals.

The announcement of Chicken Crimpys victory was divisive, with many voters up in arms at the final result.

“What sort of democracy is this? Who the f**k voted for this?” wrote one angry flavour fan.

“Chicken Crimpy????? Who buys this sh*t?!” wrote another upset voter.

Others were over the moon, agreeing that Chicken Crimpy is one true fan favourite.