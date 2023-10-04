The Project

Chicken Crimpy Voted Australia’s Favourite Shapes Flavour

The race for Australia’s favourite shapes flavour came down to a nail-biting final, with Chicken Crimpy taking out the win over Barbecue.

The Flavour of Footy Premiership poll was run on the Arnotts Shapes Instagram page to determine Australia’s favourite flavour and coincided with the NRL and AFL grand finals.

The poll featured some major upsets, with fan favourite Pizza making it all the way to the preliminary finals only to be taken out by Barbecue in a stunning upset. 

Less popular flavours, Savoury and Vegemite were understandably ousted in the first round, with Nacho Cheese and Cheddar losing out in the semi-finals. 

The announcement of Chicken Crimpys victory was divisive, with many voters up in arms at the final result.

“What sort of democracy is this? Who the f**k voted for this?” wrote one angry flavour fan. 

“Chicken Crimpy????? Who buys this sh*t?!” wrote another upset voter. 

Others were over the moon, agreeing that Chicken Crimpy is one true fan favourite. 

An out-of-control fire continues to burn in New South Wales’ Bega Valley, while cooler weather and heavy rainfall have reduced fire risk in Victoria, now bringing about flood warnings for the East Gippsland region.
Just as the final episode of Only Murders In The Building season three airs, Hulu & Disney+ announced that the mystery comedy series will be renewed for a fourth season.
At least 21 people have died and 18 injured after a bus carrying tourists crashed off an overpass in the Italian district of Mestre, just outside of Venice.
Australian Marc Polmans has been disqualified after hitting the umpire with the ball during his qualifying match for the ATP Tour 1000 Shanghai Masters.
In what could be the most perfect pairing, KFC is opening its first-ever nightclub in a secret location for one night only.