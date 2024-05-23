The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Canberra Ranks Second In The World For Quality Of Life Says New Report

Canberra Ranks Second In The World For Quality Of Life Says New Report

Canberra has ranked second in the world for quality of life, according to a new report.

Oxford Economic Global Cities measured the wellbeing and satisfaction of residents around the world, as well as their life expectancy, income per person, income equality, housing expenditure, recreational and cultural sites, and internet speed.

Canberra was the only city in Australia to crack the top 10, and was just behind Grenoble in France to take out the top overall spot.

Bern in Switzerland, Bergen in Norway and the Swiss city of Basel rounded out the top five.

But in four other categories, economics, human capital, enrvironment and governance, Canberra fell behind, coming in 179th, 90th, 194th and 18th for each category respectively.

Overall, Canberra came in 44th overall, making it hte fifth best Australia city.

Melbourne was ranked the highest overall, coming in 9th, while Sydney (16th), Perth (23rd) and Brisbane (27th) rounded out Australia’s top five cities.

New York City came in first overall.

Ireland, Spain and Norway To Recognise Palestinian State
NEXT STORY

Ireland, Spain and Norway To Recognise Palestinian State

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Ireland, Spain and Norway To Recognise Palestinian State

    Ireland, Spain and Norway To Recognise Palestinian State

    Ireland, Spain and Norway have announced they will recognise a Palestinian state on May 28, saying they hope other Western countries will follow suit - prompting Israel to recall its ambassadors.
    U.K. PM Rishi Sunak Calls General Election For July 4

    U.K. PM Rishi Sunak Calls General Election For July 4

    UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has called a general election for July 4, saying the electorate will be able to choose their future in a vote his Conservatives are widely expected to lose.
    True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully

    True Crime Podcast Uses Fake Voice Of 10 News Legend Sandra Sully

    10 News legend, Sandra Sully, heard a voice, identical to hers, reading a headline on a true crime podcast.
    Coalition Push For Nuclear Power Despite CSIRO Report

    Coalition Push For Nuclear Power Despite CSIRO Report

    The opposition has claimed nuclear power is a cheaper and more reliable solution to renewable energy.
    Friendly University Cat Receives Honorary Doctor Of ‘Litter-ature’’

    Friendly University Cat Receives Honorary Doctor Of ‘Litter-ature’’

    A cat called Max has received an honorary degree of “doctor of litter-ature” from Vermont State University.