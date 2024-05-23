Canberra Ranks Second In The World For Quality Of Life Says New Report

Oxford Economic Global Cities measured the wellbeing and satisfaction of residents around the world, as well as their life expectancy, income per person, income equality, housing expenditure, recreational and cultural sites, and internet speed.

Canberra was the only city in Australia to crack the top 10, and was just behind Grenoble in France to take out the top overall spot.

Bern in Switzerland, Bergen in Norway and the Swiss city of Basel rounded out the top five.

But in four other categories, economics, human capital, enrvironment and governance, Canberra fell behind, coming in 179th, 90th, 194th and 18th for each category respectively.

Overall, Canberra came in 44th overall, making it hte fifth best Australia city.

Melbourne was ranked the highest overall, coming in 9th, while Sydney (16th), Perth (23rd) and Brisbane (27th) rounded out Australia’s top five cities.

New York City came in first overall.