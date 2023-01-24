The Project

Brutally Honest Adoption Post Asks If Anyone Wants To Adopt A ‘Fire-Breathing’ Demon Dog

Niagara SPCA has published a very honest ad about a French Bulldog named Ralphie.

The New York-based adoption centre has put a call out to see who would want to adopt Ralphie, “a fire-breathing demon.”

At first glance, Facebook users would be drawn in by the cute puppy dog eyes.

However, the centre did not want to “sugar-coat the less than desirable traits”.

“He’s a whole jerk - not even half. Everything belongs to him. If you dare test his ability to possess THE things, wrath will ensue.”

According to the post, Ralphie’s first owners took him to board and train; however, it seemed that Ralphie was the boss and had to be rehomed.

Two weeks into his new home, Mr Ralphie had annoyed his new older brother, which the Niagara SPCA translated into, “Ralphie is a fire-breathing demon and will eat our dog, but hey, he’s only 26lbs.”

“The ideal home for Ralphie is the Mother of Dragons, or an adult home free of other animals, with an owner who will lead him calmly and sternly - putting up with zero crap.”

Many Facebook users took to the comments to share pictures of their own naughty, sassy Ralphies.

“Aw reminds me a bit of my girl Lola I adopted from you guys an armful of years ago! (Returned by multiple families, spend 500+ days with you guys). Intense and a little too aggro, but given enough love, stern talks and attention, and I’ve found bffs in her and her brother Clyde (that she beats up on and loves)”, one user shared.

“Sounds just like my Athena. We rescued her back in September 2022, and she’s getting used to us now… she’s my little psycho.”

People sent their thoughts and well-wishes to Ralphie, “Oh Ralphie, I have 2 slightly demonic Frenchies of my own…so I know the Frenchie sass all too well. Your dragon mama is out there buddy.”

It turns out that the empty space in chip packets serves a purpose other than disappointing the customer.
