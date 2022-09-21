The Project

British Morning Show Hosts Phil & Holly Under Fire Over Claims They 'Skipped The Queue' To View The Queen's Coffin

Popular TV hosts of 'The Morning Show', Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, have come under fire after they were seen inside Westminster Hall last Friday morning without joining the official queue.

Philip Schofield and Holly Willoughby have hosted 'The Morning Show' for over ten years, however, they have come under public scrutiny following claims they 'pushed in' to view the Queen in lying state. 

The pair claimed they had attended in a journalistic capacity for the benefit of those who were not able to pay their respects in person.

During a pre-filmed statement aired on the ITV show, they said: "None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue, and no one filed past the Queen."

During the special episode, Willoughby said in a voiceover: "Like hundreds of accredited broadcasters and journalists, we were given official permission to access the hall.

"It was strictly for the purpose of reporting on the event for millions of people in the UK who have not been able to visit Westminster in person.

"The rules were that we would be quickly escorted around the edges to a platform at the back.''

"In contrast, those paying respect walked along a carpeted area beside the coffin and were given time to pause.

"None of the broadcasters and journalists there took anyone's place in the queue, and no one filed past the Queen. We, of course, respected those rules.

"However, we realise that it may have looked like something else, and therefore totally understand the reaction. Please know that we would never jump a queue."

Some members of the public felt this was unfair to those who waited in line, some for over 13 hours, to pay their respects to the late monarch.

A petition was started on Change.org to cancel the show over the incident, with 20,000 signatures so far out of the near 68 million UK population.

