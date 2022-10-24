Bono Finally Apologises For Cursing Our Phones With Automatically Downloaded U2 Album In 2014

Bono has taken full responsibility for the outrage caused when U2's album was uploaded to all iTunes accounts back in 2014.

The album saw 11 songs from 'Songs of Innocence' that were very difficult to delete downloaded onto the devices of anyone using iTunes.

Writing in The Guardian, Bono explained he pitched the free album as Apple giving its users a gift, which was not a homerun with CEO Tim Cook.

'But we're not a subscription organisation,' Cook responded to Bono, who said, 'not yet' and then told the CEO that it would be everyone's choice if they want to listen to the album.'

'Are you talking about free music?' Bono claims Cook said 'But the whole point... is to make sure musicians get paid.'

"No,' I [Bono] said, 'I don't think we give it away for free. I think you pay us for it, and then you give it away free as a gift to people. Wouldn't that be wonderful?" Bono wrote.

It is said that Apple paid U2 $100 million for the album that hit iTunes accounts on September 9, 2014, around the same time when Apple launched it's iPhone 6.

The majority of users complained the album was added without their permission, while others simply did not like U2.

The album was distributed to iTunes users via iCloud, which means it appears in the Music app on devices, but isn't physically stored on the computer, phone or tablet until it has been downloaded.

'I take full responsibility. Not Guy O, not Edge, not Adam, not Larry, not Tim Cook, not Eddy Cue,' Bono told The Guardian.

'I'd thought if we could just put our music within reach of people, they might choose to reach out toward it. Not quite.'