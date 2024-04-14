Bluey Producer Reveals Future Of The Show Amid Cancellation Rumours

The longest Bluey episode ‘The Sign’ had fans worried that the show was about to end.

The 28-minute long episode explored whether or not the Heeler family were to sell their home and relocate after Bandit got a job offer.

Talking to BBC Radio 4’s Today, Bluey producer Sam Moor addressed fan’s concerns that this would be the end of the wholesome show.

"It is the question on everybody's lips,” she told BBC’s Nick Robinson.

"No, it is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you.

"We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next."

Moor added that she believes the show’s success because it is a “co-viewing show.”

"It is something mums, dads, grandparents and kids can sit down and watch together. You can enjoy it on different levels but also for the same reasons," she said.

"It is very relatable. We have had emails from people saying it is like you have a camera in my living room. And it is Australian which is very exotic," she added.