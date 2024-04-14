The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Bluey Producer Reveals Future Of The Show Amid Cancellation Rumours

Bluey Producer Reveals Future Of The Show Amid Cancellation Rumours

A producer of the beloved children’s show Bluey has revealed the fate of the programme after rumours were swirling that the animated series was getting cancelled.

The longest Bluey episode ‘The Sign’ had fans worried that the show was about to end. 

The 28-minute long episode explored whether or not the Heeler family were to sell their home and relocate after Bandit got a job offer. 

Talking to BBC Radio 4’s Today, Bluey producer Sam Moor addressed fan’s concerns that this would be the end of the wholesome show. 

 "It is the question on everybody's lips,” she told BBC’s Nick Robinson. 

"No, it is not the end for Bluey. I'm sure we have many more surprises in store for you.

"We have more in store and we are thinking what would be next."

Moor added that she believes the show’s success because it is a “co-viewing show.”

"It is something mums, dads, grandparents and kids can sit down and watch together. You can enjoy it on different levels but also for the same reasons," she said.

"It is very relatable. We have had emails from people saying it is like you have a camera in my living room. And it is Australian which is very exotic," she added.

US President Joe Biden Pledges G7 Response For Israel After Iran Attack
NEXT STORY

US President Joe Biden Pledges G7 Response For Israel After Iran Attack

Advertisement

Related Articles

US President Joe Biden Pledges G7 Response For Israel After Iran Attack

US President Joe Biden Pledges G7 Response For Israel After Iran Attack

President Joe Biden has condemned Iranian attacks on military facilities in Israel, pledged a coordinated G7 diplomatic response and said the United States had helped Israel take down "nearly all" of the attacking drones.
Survey Finds A Quarter Of People Want To Work Remotely So They Can Live Abroad

Survey Finds A Quarter Of People Want To Work Remotely So They Can Live Abroad

The pandemic showed a vast number of people that working from home is not just viable, it can be downright delightful.
USA Olympic Track And Field Uniform Slammed For Skimpy Women’s Outfit

USA Olympic Track And Field Uniform Slammed For Skimpy Women’s Outfit

Nike’s Team USA track and field kit for women has sparked controversy, with athletes criticising its revealing design.
Dad Praised For Quick Thinking To Protect Kids From Witnessing Traumatic Bondi Attack

Dad Praised For Quick Thinking To Protect Kids From Witnessing Traumatic Bondi Attack

A dad is being praised for his quick thinking in the aftermath of the Bondi Junction attack, covering his children’s faces with eye masks so they wouldn’t witness the horrific scene around them.
Tributes Flow For New Mum Who Died In Bondi Attack

Tributes Flow For New Mum Who Died In Bondi Attack

Tributes have been flowing for mum Ashlee Good, who died during the Bondi Junction attack.