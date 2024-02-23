The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Bluey Fans In Heated Debate Over Toddler Character 'Muffin'

Bluey Fans In Heated Debate Over Toddler Character 'Muffin'

Aussie children's show character Bluey is much beloved around the world, but some fans of the show have started a debate over Muffin, with many thinking the toddler pooch is a "spoiled brat."

One person took to the Adult Bluey Fans Facebook group to see if anyone else found Muffin to be annoying.

"Does anyone else find Muffin really annoying? Like she's a brat that needs some discipline," they wrote.

The post attracted hundreds of comments, with many sharing the poster's view on the character.

"Yes I don't like Muffin as much as I thought I did lol. The faceytime episode actually p*sses me off so much," one person wrote.

"Omg me! I was thinking this today like wtf how does anyone enjoy her?" another said.

However, many came to the defence of the tiny tot, with some saying that most toddlers share the same amount of energy that Muffin has.

"She can definitely come off as bratty, but I think that's actually really important to show in children's shows like this. Some kids are just really intense and opinionated like Muffin and that's okay," one person wrote.

"I love Muffin! She's got wild and crazy energy just like most toddlers, she's also only 3 or 4 years old. Most 3-4-year-olds I've been around usually have a hard time reigning in their big emotions, just like Muffin," another said.

In a follow-up post, another Bluey fan said, "Can we all stop shaming Muffin? We all have a Muffin in our life, and we all love them."

But many refused, piling on to the "Muffin shaming," with one person writing,

"No, but it's also good to realize that it's Stripe and Trixie's fault for over-spoiling her."

"Spoiling is not the case. Not properly guiding the child through their emotions and actions is the key issue, but also, kid's a toddler/threenager, come on now," another replied.

So is Muffin just your average three-year-old or does is she product of her parenting?

Waitress Fired For Sharing Generous $10,000 Tip With Coworkers
NEXT STORY

Waitress Fired For Sharing Generous $10,000 Tip With Coworkers

Advertisement

Related Articles

Waitress Fired For Sharing Generous $10,000 Tip With Coworkers

Waitress Fired For Sharing Generous $10,000 Tip With Coworkers

A Michigan waitress has been fired after receiving an eye-watering $10,000 tip on a $32.43 bill and choosing to share it with her eight coworkers.
Maths Question Intended For Year Two Students Has Left Adults Stumped

Maths Question Intended For Year Two Students Has Left Adults Stumped

When a mum asked for help with her kid's homework question on the r/askmath subreddit, hundreds of adults found themselves stumped by a seemingly straightforward math problem designed for year 2 students.
Expert Reveals The Exact Time You Should Drink Your Morning Coffee

Expert Reveals The Exact Time You Should Drink Your Morning Coffee

An expert has revealed the exact time you should be having your morning coffee, and it is definitely not as soon as you wake up.
Vets Say German Shepherds Are The Dog Breed They're Most Afraid Of Treating

Vets Say German Shepherds Are The Dog Breed They're Most Afraid Of Treating

Veterinarians have taken to the internet to share the dog breeds they are most scared to treat in the clinic, and one particular pooch topped the tally.
Restaurant Causes Stir As They Introduce A No Selfie Rule

Restaurant Causes Stir As They Introduce A No Selfie Rule

A new restaurant has caused quite a stir after it unveiled it’s list of 10 strict rules, including no bathroom selfies and no kissing the chef without her consent.