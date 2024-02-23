Bluey Fans In Heated Debate Over Toddler Character 'Muffin'

One person took to the Adult Bluey Fans Facebook group to see if anyone else found Muffin to be annoying.

"Does anyone else find Muffin really annoying? Like she's a brat that needs some discipline," they wrote.

The post attracted hundreds of comments, with many sharing the poster's view on the character.

"Yes I don't like Muffin as much as I thought I did lol. The faceytime episode actually p*sses me off so much," one person wrote.

"Omg me! I was thinking this today like wtf how does anyone enjoy her?" another said.

However, many came to the defence of the tiny tot, with some saying that most toddlers share the same amount of energy that Muffin has.

"She can definitely come off as bratty, but I think that's actually really important to show in children's shows like this. Some kids are just really intense and opinionated like Muffin and that's okay," one person wrote.

"I love Muffin! She's got wild and crazy energy just like most toddlers, she's also only 3 or 4 years old. Most 3-4-year-olds I've been around usually have a hard time reigning in their big emotions, just like Muffin," another said.

In a follow-up post, another Bluey fan said, "Can we all stop shaming Muffin? We all have a Muffin in our life, and we all love them."

But many refused, piling on to the "Muffin shaming," with one person writing,

"No, but it's also good to realize that it's Stripe and Trixie's fault for over-spoiling her."

"Spoiling is not the case. Not properly guiding the child through their emotions and actions is the key issue, but also, kid's a toddler/threenager, come on now," another replied.

So is Muffin just your average three-year-old or does is she product of her parenting?