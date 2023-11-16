Big Bang Theory Spin-Off Young Sheldon Ending After Seven Seasons

The series followed the upbringing of the eclectic and intelligent Big Bang Theory character Sheldon Cooper.

“Being able to tell the origin of Sheldon Cooper and expanding the story to include the entire Cooper family has been a wonderful experience,” executive producers Steve Holland, Steven Molaro and Chuck Lorre said in a statement reported by CNN.

“We are grateful to our fans for embracing this chapter of the Coopers these past six seasons, and on behalf of the entire ‘Young Sheldon’ family, we’re excited to share this final season with you.”

The final season will be airing in early 2024.