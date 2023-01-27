The Project

Beach Cabanas Are Taking Over Australia's Beaches, And People Are Divided

The Cancer Council are saying yay to Aussies opting for better sun safety by seeking shade. However, some are concerned they block the view to the water for lifeguards, make the beach more crowded and 'ruin the vibe' of Aussi

Over the last few months, it seems Aussies are buying beach cabanas in record numbers, with beaches now being covered in striped cabana roofs. 

The cabanas are causing a debate for multiple reasons, with some saying it's ruining the vibe of the beach and could result in dangers for swimmers. 

The Cancer Council has applauded the use of cabanas as a helpful tool to prevent melanoma. 

Australia currently has the highest rates of skin cancer in the world, with more than 2,000 people dying of the disease each year. 

One Cabana brand, CoolCabanas has even been recognised as the official shade partner of Melanoma Institute Australia due to the shade it offers.

However, Queensland surf lifesavers have said many of the beach cabanas are set up too close to each other on packed beaches resulting in a hindrance to the shore and blocking visibility.

The beach shelters have caused the lifesavers to be forced to move their patrols to keep clear of the cabanas which block their view and access to the water.

Noosa Heads Surf Life Saving Club president Ross Fisher said 

"It'll get to a point that there'll be too many, you simply cannot get down to the water's edge through them because they go right up to each other," he told ABC news.

"We get problems where children go down for a swim, they turn around, and they don't know which cabana is theirs," he said. 

So whilst the cabanas are a great way to offer shade and protection from the sun, life savers urge beachgoers to be practical and thoughtful with where they are setting them up. 

