Barista Bros Iced Coffees Discontinued And Will Disappear From Shelves

Beloved by tradies, the popular Barista Bros iced coffee beverages have been discontinued by soft drink giant Coca-Cola Australia.

A staple of petrol stations and convenience stores everywhere, the production of the iced coffee goodness ceased in May 2023.

“We continuously review our product portfolio to ensure we‘re offering more of what people love,” Coca-Cola Australia said in a statement.

“After careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to discontinue Barista Bros in Australia.

“The production of Barista Bros for the Australian market ceased in May 2023.

“The decision will allow us to continue to focus on our core portfolio of products and provide even more of what consumers enjoy.

“While there won’t be a direct replacement for Barista Bros at this time, Coca-Cola Australia offers a range of soft drinks, waters, sports drinks, juice, mixers and teas.”

A recall was issued for the beverages in May 2023 due to a potential contamination risk caused by packaging failure.

Coca-Cola Australia said they “identified a potential packaging failure with these Barista Bros bottles, which may prevent them from sealing properly, which could cause your drink to spoil and become unfit for consumption.”

Image: Coca Cola Australia

