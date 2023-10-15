Ballet Flats Are Back And As Bad For Your Feet As Ever

Spotted on the likes of Bella Hadid, Matilda Djerf, and Sofia Richie, the ballet flat has clawed its way from the back of the closet to once again be at the forefront of fashion.

The tag #balletflats has over 164 million views on TikTok and hundreds of thousands of posts on Instagram, confirming that the trend is well and truly back.

Speaking to Who What Wear, podiatrist Robert Khorramian, MD confirmed the dainty shoes claim the title of being the worst shoes for your feet.

The unstructured ballet flat just doesn't offer the support needed, especially if you're spending all day on your feet, Khorramian says.

The flimsy flats can also result in calluses and corns by causing "metatarsalgia neuroma and plantar fasciitis" and destroying "the fatty tissue underneath the feet."

If you're going to rock a ballet flat, Khorramian points out that it's important to buy shoes that have a "cushiony underneath the soles of the feet" and have plenty of toe room.

If that's not an option, Khorramian says to try to remember to carry a pair of comfy shoes in your bag to change into.