The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Bali To Scrap Visa-On-Arrival Fee For Aussie Travellers

Bali To Scrap Visa-On-Arrival Fee For Aussie Travellers

Indonesian authorities look set to abolish the $50 Visa-on-Arrival (VoA) tourist fee for Australian travellers.

The IDR500,000 ($50) fee could be gone as early as October this year to attract more visitors and boost the economy. 

Australians travelling to Indonesia are currently required to obtain the 30-day VoA or e-VOA in order to participate in tourism activities, visit loved ones and attend business meetings. 

Australia was included on a list of 20 countries the Indonesia Ministry proposed be granted visa free entry in December last year.

Robbie Gaspar, president of the Indonesia Institute, Robbie Gaspar told the West Australian that Indonesia is very aware the fee is a disincentive for foreign tourists. 

“We understand that Indonesia’s Minister for Tourism, Sandi Uno, will recommend that some 20 countries, including Australia, will be given visa-free entry into Indonesia, including Bali, before October when the nation’s new president is inaugurated,” says Mr Gaspar.

“This will make it cheaper for Aussie families and we therefore expect to see another jump in the number of holidaymakers heading to our favourite island”.

The VoA was first scrapped in 2016, resulting in a 15 per cent increase in Aussie visitors, but was brought back after Covid.

Tourists will still have to pay the mandatory Bali Tourism Tax Levy fee of IDR 150,000 ($14).

Tennis Player Quentin Halys Just Made The Shot of The Year
NEXT STORY

Tennis Player Quentin Halys Just Made The Shot of The Year

Advertisement

Related Articles

Tennis Player Quentin Halys Just Made The Shot of The Year

Tennis Player Quentin Halys Just Made The Shot of The Year

French tennis player Quentin Halys may be out of the Swiss Open, but he can be proud of what is already being called the tennis shot of the year.
Donald Trump Brands Joe Biden The 'Worst President' After Democrat Pulls Out Of Race

Donald Trump Brands Joe Biden The 'Worst President' After Democrat Pulls Out Of Race

Donald Trump wasted no time reacting to President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the presidential race.
Cafe Offers Free Coffee To Smiling Customers

Cafe Offers Free Coffee To Smiling Customers

A European cafe has implemented a unique strategy for lifting customer spirits, offering free coffee to smiling patrons.
The Simpsons Seems To Have Predicted Kamala Harris' Presidential Race 20 Years Ago

The Simpsons Seems To Have Predicted Kamala Harris' Presidential Race 20 Years Ago

The Simpsons' fortune tellers have struck again, predicting Kamala Harris' presidential run in an episode that aired more than 20 years ago.
Ugliest Dog Becomes Super Star In Deadpool & Wolverine Movie

Ugliest Dog Becomes Super Star In Deadpool & Wolverine Movie

Britain's ugliest dog, Peggy, has become a superstar in the new Deadpool & Wolverine movie, starring as Deadpool's pooch pal, Dogpool.