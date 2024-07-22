Bali To Scrap Visa-On-Arrival Fee For Aussie Travellers

The IDR500,000 ($50) fee could be gone as early as October this year to attract more visitors and boost the economy.

Australians travelling to Indonesia are currently required to obtain the 30-day VoA or e-VOA in order to participate in tourism activities, visit loved ones and attend business meetings.

Australia was included on a list of 20 countries the Indonesia Ministry proposed be granted visa free entry in December last year.

Robbie Gaspar, president of the Indonesia Institute, Robbie Gaspar told the West Australian that Indonesia is very aware the fee is a disincentive for foreign tourists.

“We understand that Indonesia’s Minister for Tourism, Sandi Uno, will recommend that some 20 countries, including Australia, will be given visa-free entry into Indonesia, including Bali, before October when the nation’s new president is inaugurated,” says Mr Gaspar.

“This will make it cheaper for Aussie families and we therefore expect to see another jump in the number of holidaymakers heading to our favourite island”.

The VoA was first scrapped in 2016, resulting in a 15 per cent increase in Aussie visitors, but was brought back after Covid.

Tourists will still have to pay the mandatory Bali Tourism Tax Levy fee of IDR 150,000 ($14).