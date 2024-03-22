The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Bali Police To Stop Tourists In The Street To Check They’ve Paid The Tourism Tax

Bali Police To Stop Tourists In The Street To Check They’ve Paid The Tourism Tax

Police in Bali are cracking down on tourists and making sure they’ve paid the tourism tax.

The tourist tax came into effect in February, and costs 50,000 Indonesia Rupiah, which is just AU$14.40.

The tax is an effort to conserve the island’s natural environment, preserve their culture and improve the quality of services and safety standards experienced by tourists.

But according to Tjok Bagus Pemayun, Head of the Bali Tourism Department, only 40 per cent of visitors have been paying the tax.

So now police will be stopping tourists in the street to check they’ve paid.

“Inspections will be carried out starting next week, March 26th, 2024, to be precise. We will target tourist attractions in Bali including Uluwatu, Tanah Lot, Ulun Danu Beratan and also Tampaksiring,” he said.

For now, there won’t be any fines or punishments for those found not to have paid, but they will have to pay the tax on the spot if caught.

Bridesmaid Sparks Debate After Asking If She Can Bring Her Toddler To The Hens Party
NEXT STORY

Bridesmaid Sparks Debate After Asking If She Can Bring Her Toddler To The Hens Party

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Bridesmaid Sparks Debate After Asking If She Can Bring Her Toddler To The Hens Party

    Bridesmaid Sparks Debate After Asking If She Can Bring Her Toddler To The Hens Party

    The internet is asking, “can you bring your child to a hens party weekend?” after a bridesmaid asked the maid of honour this very question.
    Study Finds That Teenagers Really Do Stink

    Study Finds That Teenagers Really Do Stink

    Most parents will be familiar with the many smells of a teenager, pubescent sweat mixed in with the scent of Lynx Africa.
    New Study Finds There May Be Truth To ‘Eldest Daughter Syndrome’

    New Study Finds There May Be Truth To ‘Eldest Daughter Syndrome’

    A new study out of the University of California has found that first-born daughters tend to develop and mature earlier.
    Experts Assure Us Cash Won’t Disappear For Decades

    Experts Assure Us Cash Won’t Disappear For Decades

    As the saying goes, “Cash is king!” And it seems that Aussies aren’t ready to let hard currency vacate the throne just yet.
    Thousands Of Aussies Are Reporting A Widespread Instagram Outage

    Thousands Of Aussies Are Reporting A Widespread Instagram Outage

    Thousands of Australians are flocking to X to confirm that there is a widespread Instagram outage, after social media users were repeatedly logged out of the platform for a second consecutive day.