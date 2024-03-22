Bali Police To Stop Tourists In The Street To Check They’ve Paid The Tourism Tax

The tourist tax came into effect in February, and costs 50,000 Indonesia Rupiah, which is just AU$14.40.

The tax is an effort to conserve the island’s natural environment, preserve their culture and improve the quality of services and safety standards experienced by tourists.

But according to Tjok Bagus Pemayun, Head of the Bali Tourism Department, only 40 per cent of visitors have been paying the tax.

So now police will be stopping tourists in the street to check they’ve paid.

“Inspections will be carried out starting next week, March 26th, 2024, to be precise. We will target tourist attractions in Bali including Uluwatu, Tanah Lot, Ulun Danu Beratan and also Tampaksiring,” he said.

For now, there won’t be any fines or punishments for those found not to have paid, but they will have to pay the tax on the spot if caught.