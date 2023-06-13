Australia’s Top Baby Names For 2023 Have Been Revealed

McCrindle Research has once again released its Australian Baby Names report revealing the most popular baby names for 2023, and there are some surprises.

Charlotte has reclaimed its crown as the most popular girl’s name just one year after being knocked down from the top spot, while Oliver was once again the most popular boy’s name.

According to the report, Oliver was also the most popular name overall, as it was the only name to occur over 2,000 times.

Theodore was a surprise entry in the top 10 after landing in 7th place; however, unlike the boys, there were no new additions to the girls’ list.

Across the top 100 baby names, McCrindle found that gender-neutral names were becoming increasingly popular.

Names such as Charlie, Riley, Jordan, Casey, Jamie and Taylor have consistently climbed the ranks in recent years.

This reflects a cultural shift in Millennial parents, breaking down traditional gender norms often found in the naming process.

Here’s a full breakdown of the most popular girl and boy baby names for 2023:

Most popular girl names for 2023

Charlotte - 1,394 Amelia - 1,374 Isla - 1,355 Olivia - 1,271 Mia - 1,178 Ava - 1,097 Matilda - 1,054 Ella - 1,030 Grace - 1,002 Willow - 993

Most popular boy names for 2023