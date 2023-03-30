Australians Can Finally Add Their Medicare Card To Their Phones, But There’s A Catch

From Thursday, Aussies will be able to access and use their Medicare card from their phones anytime, anywhere.

The Albanese government announced the digital version of the card would be accessible from the myGov app.

While the universal health pass is accessible from the myGov app, it can still not be added to a phone’s wallet.

“Many people use their Medicare card regularly, so adding it to their wallet in the myGov app is a safe and convenient way to keep their personal documents together in one place,” Bill Shorten told News Corp Australia.

“As with all items in the myGov wallet, the Medicare card has protections against fraud and theft, including a hologram and QR code.

“The animated hologram shows that the card is not just a screenshot and the QR code can be scanned by health professionals to confirm the card is genuine and valid.”

For the card to be added to your phone, your Medicare must be linked to your myGov. Then open the myGov app and click on the Wallet tab on the home screen, select “add”, and follow the steps provided.