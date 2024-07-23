Australian Woman Allegedly Gang Raped In Paris Days Before Olympics Begin

French newspaper Le Figaro reported that a 25-year-old Australian woman alleged to police she had been attacked by a gang of men and raped in the early hours of Saturday morning before seeking help at a kebab shop near the Moulin Rouge.

The newspaper reported staff at the store said her dress was on backwards, while police said the woman was unable to give details about the location of the attack.

The Paris Prosecutor’s Office said an investigation is underway into the alleged attack.

“The investigation into the charge of gang rape likely to have been committed on the night of July 19 to 20 has been entrusted to the second judicial police district,” it said in a statement.