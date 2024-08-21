The Project

Aussies heading to Europe set to cop new visa fee

Australians heading off on a European summer getaway will have to pay $11.50 for a new kind of visa, the ETIAS travel authorisation, which will be introduced early next year.

ETIAS, which stands for European Travel Information and Authorisation System, will be an entry requirement for Australians and other visa-exempt nationals, including Kiwis, Brits and Americans. 

The new ETIAS program requires people from 60 nations, including Australia, to acquire the travel authorisation to visit 30 European countries. 

Australians wishing to visit Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland will require ETIAS authorisation.

The ETIA will be linked to your passport and is valid for up to three years, or until the passport expires, whichever comes first. 

The ETIA does not guarantee entry, and border guards will still need to check your passport and other details to determine whether you are permitted entry. 

Aussies heading to the EU will be able to apply for the ETIA through the official website or app, with the website saying most applications are processed in a matter of minutes. 

"It is possible, however, that your application may take longer to process. If so, you will receive a decision within four days," the website says. 

The ETIA will cost €7 ($11.50), and those under 18 and over 70 will not need to pay for them.

