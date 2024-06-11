Aussies Can No Longer Use Credit Cards For Online Betting

Credit cards linked to digital wallets, cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and any other new forms of credit are included in the ban.

It brings rules for online betting into line with land‑based gambling regulations, however, there are no changes to paying for online lotteries, which still allow credit card payments.

Responsible Wagering Australia chief executive Kai Cantwell urged the government to extend this ban to these exempt forms of gambling.

"This is an important measure to protect customers, making it easier for people to stay in control of their own gambling behaviour," Mr Cantwell said.

"'If consumer protection measures aren't consistent across all forms of gambling it will incentivise vulnerable Australians to move to less-regulated types of gambling, where they are more at risk of harm."

The industry was given a six-month transition period, with the full ban taking force from Tuesday and any companies that don't comply face fines of up to $234,750.

With AAP.