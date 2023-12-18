The Project

Aussie Bull Rider Ky Hamilton Named World Champion For The First Time

Bull rider Ky Hamilton has become the first Australian to win the World Title.

Mackay-born Hamilton won two rounds at the 2023 Wrangler NFR.

Hamilton won round 1 with an 86.5-point ride on Cervi Championship Rodeo’s Vitalix Theodore.

He also won Round 4 with 89 points on Bridwell Pro Rodeos’ Fred in front of over 17,000 fans.

“It’s the way I expect myself to ride every time. From the moment I started riding, my expectations were, ‘There is nothing that you can’t ride that they run in there.’ That’s just what I expect of myself every time and I’m just happy to be here doing it,” he said.

His PRCA Ram World Standings put him in the lead with $402,013, as he aims to claim his inaugural gold buckle.

“I just bought a house and some land, so it’s going to be put to good use,” Hamilton told NFR Extra of his winnings.

“It’s great to be able to come here and ride for that kind of money. Every year, it keeps increasing, and it’s special to see the sport grow. I’m glad to be a part of it.”

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by PRCA ProRodeo (@prca_prorodeo)

