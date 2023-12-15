Aussie Andrew Ngai Becomes Excel World Champion

Australia's Andrew 'The Annihilator' Ngai has just been crowned Excel World Champ in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old took the title after finishing 196 points clear of his nearest rival.

When he's not killing it at Excel, Andrew works as an actuary in Sydney.

A glitch in the system meant Ngai thought he was going to be knocked out in the semi-finals, but after it was rectified, he stormed home to become a triple-world champion.

"For some unknown reason, there was a mismatch between the scoresheet and the live stream," Ngai told The Guardian.

"No one really knows why, but it got out of sync."