Aussie Andrew Ngai Becomes Excel World Champion

If you thought the world of numbers, decimal points and spreadsheets was dull, think again.

Australia's Andrew 'The Annihilator' Ngai has just been crowned Excel World Champ in Las Vegas.

The 36-year-old took the title after finishing 196 points clear of his nearest rival.

When he's not killing it at Excel, Andrew works as an actuary in Sydney.

A glitch in the system meant Ngai thought he was going to be knocked out in the semi-finals, but after it was rectified, he stormed home to become a triple-world champion.

"For some unknown reason, there was a mismatch between the scoresheet and the live stream," Ngai told The Guardian.

"No one really knows why, but it got out of sync."

