Arnott's Secretly Discontinued An Aussie Favourite During Covid

Gingerbread fans may have noticed the shelves are missing Arnott’s Honey Jumbles, as the biscuit manufacturer confirms the fan favourite is gone for good.

Honey Jumbles, Arnott’s soft baked gingerbread fingers topped with icing, were quietly discontinued during COVID back in July 2021. 

The brand has now confirmed it will not be making a comeback and was discontinued due to low sales and low consumer demand.

The news comes just weeks after Arnott’s discontinued their Classic Assorted variety pack, citing low sales and limited shelf space. 

However, there is some good news for die-hard Honey Jumble fans if you would like to try your hand at making them yourself as Arnott’s released an adapted recipe to make at home.

Ingredients

  • 75 grams unsalted butter softened
  • ¼ cup honey
  • ¼ cup treacle syrup
  • 1 ½ cups plain flour
  • 2 tsp ground ginger
  • ½ tsp bi-carb soda
  • 1 1/2 tbsp milk

Icing

  • 1 egg white
  • 11/2 cups icing sugar
  • 1 tsp lemon juice
  • Pink food colouring

Method

  1. Pre-heat oven to 170°C. Line 2 baking sheets with baking paper.
  2. In a small saucepan, combine butter, honey, and treacle. Stir over moderate heat until melted and smooth. Don’t let boil. Set aside to cool slightly.
  3. Sift dry ingredients into a large bowl, add honey mixture and milk, stir well until combined. Chill for 30 mins or until firm.
  4. Roll mixture into 30 cm logs and cut into 7 cm lengths. Place on prepared tray and bake for 12 minutes. Leave on the tray for 5 mins, then move to a cooling tray.
  5. To make the icing, whisk the egg white in a medium bowl until frothy, sift the icing sugar into egg white and whisk until smooth. Dip ½ the biscuits front side into the icing and set aside. Add some pink food colouring to the icing and repeat with the remaining biscuits.
Protests have simmered in Shanghai as residents in several Chinese cities, many of them angered by a deadly fire in the country's far west, push back against heavy COVID-19 curbs almost three years into the pandemic.
