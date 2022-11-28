Arnott's Secretly Discontinued An Aussie Favourite During Covid

Honey Jumbles, Arnott’s soft baked gingerbread fingers topped with icing, were quietly discontinued during COVID back in July 2021.

The brand has now confirmed it will not be making a comeback and was discontinued due to low sales and low consumer demand.

The news comes just weeks after Arnott’s discontinued their Classic Assorted variety pack, citing low sales and limited shelf space.

However, there is some good news for die-hard Honey Jumble fans if you would like to try your hand at making them yourself as Arnott’s released an adapted recipe to make at home.

Ingredients

75 grams unsalted butter softened

¼ cup honey

¼ cup treacle syrup

1 ½ cups plain flour

2 tsp ground ginger

½ tsp bi-carb soda

1 1/2 tbsp milk

Icing

1 egg white

11/2 cups icing sugar

1 tsp lemon juice

Pink food colouring

Method