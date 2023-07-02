Apple To Permanently Delete Photo Streams Off iPhones In New Update

Photo Stream is a feature that automatically stores photos from the last 30 days. But from July 26, this feature will be shut down.

Apple ceased the storage of images on June 26, expecting this new update.

iPhone users have been told to make sure that they have either saved these photos elsewhere on their phone or uploaded them to iCloud to ensure they don't lose their precious memories.

The online support page says, "My Photo Stream is scheduled to be shut down on July 26, 2023."

"As part of this transition, new photo uploads to My Photo Stream from your devices will stop one month before, on June 26, 2023.

"If a photo you want isn’t already in your library on a particular iPhone, iPad, or Mac, make sure that you save it to your library on that device."

Apple recommends using their iCloud Photos as it is the best way to safely store photos and videos.

"To check, on your iPhone or iPad, go to Settings > your name > iCloud. On your Mac, choose Apple menu > System Settings, click your name, then click iCloud. Make sure that it says ‘On’ next to Photos on each of your devices."