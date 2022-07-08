An Italian Town Banned Tourists Walking Around In Swimwear Stating 'Widespread Indecorous Behaviour'.

Italy is a massive tourist destination, particularly the warmer regions, which are frequently inundated with frozen brits hoping to defrost in the sun for a week or two.

However, the Italian town of Sorrento had simply had enough of having to endure staring at half-naked tourists as they wandered around the town looking for gelato without covering up.

The mayor of Sorrento, Massimo Coppola, said all the exposed skin was upsetting locals and warned it would now result in fines of up to £425.

The mayor of the picturesque coastal town near Pompeii and Naples said he had recently witnessed 'behaviour that is seen by the majority of people as contrary to decorum and to the decency that characterises civilised cohabitation'.

He added: 'The continuation of this situation, as well as causing discomfort and unease in the resident population and among visitors, could lead to a negative judgement on the quality of life in our town, with consequences for its image and for tourism.'

I mean, he has a point. If you wanted to see a bunch of Brits in bikinis, you'd watch Love Island, not go to an ancient historical part of Italy.

The mayor stated local police would be enforcing the rules, with police regularly patrolling the town.