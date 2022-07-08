The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

An Italian Town Banned Tourists Walking Around In Swimwear Stating 'Widespread Indecorous Behaviour'.

An Italian Town Banned Tourists Walking Around In Swimwear Stating 'Widespread Indecorous Behaviour'.

A famous Italian tourist hotspot, Sorrento, has banned bikinis due to holidaymakers walking around in bikinis and speedos, with their bare skin upsetting locals.

Italy is a massive tourist destination, particularly the warmer regions, which are frequently inundated with frozen brits hoping to defrost in the sun for a week or two. 

However, the Italian town of Sorrento had simply had enough of having to endure staring at half-naked tourists as they wandered around the town looking for gelato without covering up.

The mayor of Sorrento, Massimo Coppola, said all the exposed skin was upsetting locals and warned it would now result in fines of up to £425.

The mayor of the picturesque coastal town near Pompeii and Naples said he had recently witnessed 'behaviour that is seen by the majority of people as contrary to decorum and to the decency that characterises civilised cohabitation'.

He added: 'The continuation of this situation, as well as causing discomfort and unease in the resident population and among visitors, could lead to a negative judgement on the quality of life in our town, with consequences for its image and for tourism.'

I mean, he has a point. If you wanted to see a bunch of Brits in bikinis, you'd watch Love Island, not go to an ancient historical part of Italy. 

The mayor stated local police would be enforcing the rules, with police regularly patrolling the town. 

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage
NEXT STORY

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage

Advertisement

Related Articles

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage

Don’t Cry, Because There’s Now Apparently A Tissue Shortage

There’s plenty to cry about, first, there was a toilet roll shortage, mortgage rates went bonkers, then lettuce prices went haywire and now, probably because of all the crying a tissue shortage.
American Mother Under Fire For Asking Her Teenager To Pay $100 Rent

American Mother Under Fire For Asking Her Teenager To Pay $100 Rent

An American mother on Tik Tok has faced what some were calling unwarranted backlash when she revealed that she is making her 18-year-old daughter sign a rental lease and pay $100 per month.
Aussies Are Now Spending $41.50 Per Week On Food Delivery Apps

Aussies Are Now Spending $41.50 Per Week On Food Delivery Apps

In news that comes as no surprise to the tired, time-poor, or terrible at cooking, Aussies are spending an average of $40 per week on food delivery apps.
The New Era Of Table Manners Replacing Traditional Rules

The New Era Of Table Manners Replacing Traditional Rules

The new era of table manners has arrived, as a list of new table manners is replacing old ones.
Reports: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech

Reports: Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot During Speech

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been rushed to hospital after he collapsed during a speech in Nara.