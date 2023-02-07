The Project

American Mum Confused By "Wine Bottle" In Bluey, Doesn't Know It's A Cricket Bat

Bluey is one of the most beloved Aussie kids' TV shows around the world, but apparently, some details are being lost in translation.

A mum in the U.S. took to Facebook for help after thinking she had discovered what looked like a "wine bottle" in the background of an episode.

"Inquiring minds would love to know what's up with the wine bottle in the bushes in Daddy Robot," mum Amanda asked in parents' Facebook group Bluey Mums.

To any American, the item bears a striking resemblance to a wine bottle.

But to any Aussie, they wouldn't bat an eye.

Many Aussie parents took to the comments to explain exactly what the item was to the enquiring mum.

"Any Australian will tell you it's a cricket bat. Not a paddle. Not a bottle of wine - it's a cricket bat!" one parent explained.

"Haha definitely a cricket bat. We aren't that complacent with our booze over here," joked a parent.

"How big are your bottles of wine that they'd take up that much of a bush?" joked another.

Many Americans flooded the comments expressing how watching Bluey has made them more confused about the Aussie way of life.

One user even made a list of Aussie slang used in the show she had no idea about.

"I am a young American momma, and watching Bluey has made me realise something – I know NOTHING about Australia," one user wrote.

"I have made a list on my phone of things that don't make sense to me in Bluey."

The list of words includes the terms "sat nav", "budgie", "veranda santa" and "how yah goin?".

