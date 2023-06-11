Alcohol-Free Beer Industry Booming With Millennials And Gen Z Fuelling Its Popularity

Driving the sales are Millennials, who have had one hangover too many.

But they’re not necessarily going sober, instead, cutting back on consumption. IWSR Drinks Market Analysis found that 78 per cent of no and low-alcohol consumers also drink full-strength alcohol.

The parent company of Dan Murphy’s and BWS, reported one in 10 customers had bought a low or zero-alcohol product in the past 12 months and Asahi Beverages said their non-alcoholic beer sales have tripled in three years.

The industry is expected to keep booming, with Australia’s non-alcoholic beer market expected to grow 9.16 per cent a year.

It will pull in an estimated $289 million in revenue this year! Who knew you could make so much money out of people acting responsibly?

Co-founder of non-alcoholic craft brewery Heaps Normal, Andy Miller said an increasing number of consumers were considering a range of lifestyle factors when deciding to drink.

Miller said the main drinkers of Heaps Normal were craft beer lovers and Millennials, followed by Gen Z.

Australians aged 18-44 are twice as likely to consume zero- and low-strength alcohol compared with those aged over 45 - who probably think we’ve all gone soft, cause we’re not stumbling home from the pub with vomit down our shirt every night.

Bridge Road Brewing's head brewer, James Dittko said the company trialled its non-alcoholic pale ale Free Time during COVID-19. There was not much demand at the time (obviously everyone was at home drinking their feelings) but now it’s their second biggest seller.

Image: Getty & Instagram @heapsnormal