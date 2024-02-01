The Project

Actor Tom Selleck Remembers' Raw Talent' Of Late Friends' Star Matthew Perry

Actor Tom Selleck has remembered his friend Matthew Perry, four months after Perry's death at the age of 54.

He and Perry starred in 'Friends' together, where he played Richard Burke, ophthalmologist boyfriend of Monica Geller.

Speaking to USA Today, Selleck recalled a scene from an early episode of the show, where Richard, Chandler (played by Perry), and Joey (played by Matt LeBlanc) tried to imitate each other.

"Matthew had this speech pattern that I hadn't been aware of," Selleck said, sharing how hard it was to say his lines in the same iconic sarcastic cadence as Perry.

"Matt told me: 'It's a joke, Tom. It's the way he says it.' But during that whole show, I kept going up to him asking, 'Can you say it again?' and he'd do the line.

"That was his signature."

Selleck also remembered Perry's "raw talent" as an actor.

"Matthew's gone, so it's easy to say this, but it's true. I think he was the most talented of a very talented group of people," he said.

