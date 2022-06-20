The Project

A 'Frightening' Episode Of Sesame Street Too Scary To Air Has Been Posted On Social Media, And People Are A Bit Disturbed

An old episode of "Sesame Street," allegedly removed from the air due to being too frightening for children, has been posted to social media.

The episode stars Margaret Hamilton, who revives her role as the Wicked Witch of the West from "The Wizard of Oz." for the 'scary' Sesame Street episode. 

Aired back in 1976, the episode entitled "Lost" saw a plot taken from "The Wizard of Oz," but rather than seek the return of a pair of ruby slippers, Hamilton seeks a "stolen broom stick."

Hamilton terrorizes David, played by Northern Calloway, throughout the episode to get her broomstick back.

The "lost" episode aired on Feb. 10, 1976, during the seventh season of "Sesame Street," according to the Muppet fan archive Muppet Wiki

The episode supposedly had the intent of teaching children to overcome their fears and the value of planning and implementing in order to retrieve something, in this case, the broomstick. 

However, that is unfortunately not how the episode was received.

Sesame Street was reportedly inundated with complaints from parents about the episode, and it never aired on television again, according to the AV Club

The newest upload of the episode was posted on Saturday by YouTube user Mike Minnick. 

However, AV Club notes that the episode is often circulated for brief moments on social media before being removed. 

