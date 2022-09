Abili made a brief appearance in their semi-final defeat to Macarthur FC.

With the Cannons losing 5-2 in the dying minutes, coach Chris Taylor took the chance to give Abili, who plays for their under-14s team, his debut moment.

The youngster was seen smiling throughout his appearance and did not concede a goal against ex-Manchester United star Dwight Yorke's Bulls.

In an interview with Network 10, Abili said "I was just excited to go on and make history, that's it."