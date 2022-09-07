The Thundermans

Phoebe and Max Thunderman are teen twins living in the suburbs with their superhero family. Like any fraternal twins, they share a healthy sibling rivalry – turbocharged by their superpowers. Phoebe is good-natured and tries to do the right thing, while Max will do anything to one-up his sister. With their younger siblings (Billy, Nora, and Chloe) and parents, the pair must attempt to keep their powers under wraps and lead a normal life… but can life ever be normal in a family of superheroes?