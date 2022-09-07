Episodes
S1 Ep. 17 - Pretty Little Choirs
When a mean girl named Veronica sabotages Phoebe in choir and takes advantage of Max by making him do her homework for her, the twins work together to get even with her.
S1 Ep. 16 - Nothing To Lose Sleepover
Phoebe hosts her first sleepover and is caught using telekinesis to save it from being a disaster. After she is punished, she is forced to wear an anklet that prevents her from using her powers.
S1 Ep. 15 - Have An Ice Birthday
Phoebe and Max want to be trusted to have a normal teenage birthday party but when a frozen Mrs Wong goes missing and they have to find her, they realise how good their family parties truly are.
S1 Ep. 14 - Phoebe's A Clone Now
After Phoebe commits herself to too many activities, Max helps her by creating a clone so she can be in two places at once.
S1 Ep. 13 - Thundersense
Phoebe gets the ability to sense danger before it happens and uses her newfound instincts to impress her classmates.
S1 Ep. 12 - Restaurant Crashers
When the kids accidentally wreck the gift Hank got Barb for their anniversary, they have to enlist family friend and superhero sidekick Blobbin's help to fix it.
S1 Ep. 11 - Going Wonkers
A comet makes the Thundermans' powers go wonky. Phoebe and Max learn if they stick together they can keep their powers in check but neither is too happy having the other around.