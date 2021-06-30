The Hills: What Are The OG Cast Of The Popular Reality Show Up To Now?

Lauren 'LC' Conrad

The queen of the show, LC has come a long way since her stints on both Laguna Beach and The Hills. We last saw her leaving the wedding of ‘Speidi’, and since then she has gone on to create her own fashion lines, LC Lauren Conrad (v. original) and Paper Crown. Plus, she co-founded and runs a fair trade online store called The Little Market.

She’s also published nine (!!) books, started her own make up line @laurenconradbeauty, married a guy called William Tell and has two gorgeous kids, Charlie Wolf and Liam James.

Heidi Montag

Heidi was LC’s right-hand woman, until her boyfriend Spencer drove a huge wedge between them. Their friendship eventually crumbled when rumours of a sex tape between Lauren and her ex-boyfriend Jason surfaced, presumably started by Heidi and Spencer.

Fast forward to now, and Heidi and Spencer are still together and very much in love, which may come as a surprise to fans of the show. They have a three-year-old son called Gunner Stone, and Heidi dabbles in a bit of singing and acting in between filming The Hills: New Beginnings with her husband. You can find her sharing a bunch of photos of her exercising and posing in cute bikinis here.

Spencer Pratt

You either love him or hate him, but one thing’s for sure – Spencer provided a whole lot of juicy drama on the show.

After the original series ended, he and Heidi went on to star in a bunch of other reality shows including Celebrity Big Brother UK and I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! US. Spencer is now the founder and owner of Pratt Daddy Crystals , and you can find him on Instagram posing with his products and his birds, and chilling with his little fam.

Audrina Patridge

Audrina became friends with Heidi and Lauren after meeting at the pool in their apartment complex, and was best known for her on-again/off-again relationship with Justin Brescia, also known as Justin Bobby.

Audrina went on to star in her own reality show, Audrina, however it was cancelled after one season. She married Aussie BMX rider Corey Bohan in 2017 and they have a daughter, Kirra Max. However, Audrina filed for divorce less than a year later, due to accusations of domestic violence.

You'll find her being gorgeous and influencing the masses on her account, here.

Justin Bobby

Does homeboy still wear combat boots to the beach? Who knows, because he deactivated his Insta account and we’re a bit bummed.

Last we heard, he's been styling luscious locks and playing in his band, BobbyrocK, in between filming new seasons of The Hills: New Beginnings.

He may not be on the 'gram, but if you're after some delicious JB content, there’s a few videos floating around on the official MTV The Hills: New Beginnings page.

Lo Bosworth

Lo first appeared on Laguna Beach alongside LC, and joined The Hills casting in season two. Lo moved into an apartment with LC and Audrina, and later she and LC adopted a dog named Chloe.

Lo is one of the few cast members who chose not to return to the reboot of The Hills; New Beginnings, however keeps herself busy by running a successful business she founded called @lovewellness, which sells multivitamins, supplements and personal care products for women.

Whitney Port

Whitney first met LC when they were interning for Lisa Love at Teen Vogue. She famously tripped down the stairs during a live segment on Good Morning America, and in 2018 began working at Kelly Cutrone's PR firm, People's Revolution.

After The Hills, Port went on to star in a spin-off series called The City, where she met her now-husband, Tim Rosenman. The two got hitched in 2015 and have an adorable kid named Sonny.

Not only is motherhood keeping her busy, but in between shooting scenes for The Hills: New Beginnings, she hosts a podcast called With Whit, runs a clothing brand called CozeCo and a lifestyle website Whitney Port. She also features in her own YouTube series, Reacting To The Hills, with her husband. What a boss woman!

Brody Jenner

Who can forget bad boi Brody Jenner? He and LC briefly dated on the show, which ultimately led to a falling out with his BFF, Spencer.

After LC's departure, her arch rival Kristin Cavallari, who also happened to be Brody's ex-girlfriend from way back when, joined the show. Brody and Kristin rekindled their relationship, but it ultimately didn't work out.

Brody went on to marry Kaitlynn Carter in 2018, however they separated a year later. He has rejoined the cast of The Hills: New Beginnings, and his friendship with Spencer is now back on track. In between filming, he travels the world surfing and DJing, and runs his own brand of low-cal tequila seltzers, @drinkmamitas.

Kristin Cavallari

Kristin made her reality TV debut on Laguna Beach, and first appeared on The Hills in the season five finale. She essentially replaced LC as the main gal, and sparked up a casual relationship with Justin Bobby, much to Audrina's disdain.

After things with Justin ended, Kristin then went on to rekindle her relationship with Brody. But alas, the two weren't meant to be. After the show aired, she went on to marry footballer Jay Culter and have three kids. Kristin and Jay went on to star in their own reality show called Very Cavallari, however the two separated in 2020.

Cavallari keeps busy by running her fashion empires, @uncommonjames and @littlejamesclothing, and her skincare line @uncommonbeauty.

Stephanie Pratt

Stephanie first appeared on the show as Spencer's younger sister who angrily confronted LC at a club. She became a prominent cast member in season four, where her fractured relationship with Spencer and Heidi and history with drug abuse was brought to life.

Stephanie moved to London after filming ended and appeared on other reality shows including Celebrity Big Brother and Made In Chelsea. She returned to California to star in season one of The Hills reboot, however refused to appear in season two after slamming some of her former cast mates.

Currently, Steph hosts a podcast called Pratt Cast, and has collabs with jewellery brand @meme.london and clothing brand @goddivafashion.

