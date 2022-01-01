The Hills

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

The Hills - S5 Ep.4
Reality

Air Date: Sat 1 Jan 2022
Expires: in 3 days

Audrina tries to get over Justin by setting her sights on Brody. Heidi drags Spencer kicking and screaming to couples therapy. When Stephanie screws up at People's Revolution, Lauren threatens to fire her.

Episodes
ArticlesHomeRetro Replay

Episodes

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 5

About the Show

After high school graduation, "Laguna Beach" alumna Lauren sets out to live on her own in Los Angeles and work as an intern at Teen Vogue.