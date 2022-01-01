Sign in to watch this video
The Hills - S5 Ep.4
Reality
Air Date: Sat 1 Jan 2022
Expires: in 3 days
Audrina tries to get over Justin by setting her sights on Brody. Heidi drags Spencer kicking and screaming to couples therapy. When Stephanie screws up at People's Revolution, Lauren threatens to fire her.
Episodes
Season 5
About the Show
After high school graduation, "Laguna Beach" alumna Lauren sets out to live on her own in Los Angeles and work as an intern at Teen Vogue.