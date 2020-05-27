Tangle

Tangle - S1 Ep. 1
PG | Drama

Air Date: Wed 27 May 2020

Ally's sister makes a re-appearance after being away for several years in the UK

Season 1

About the Show

Starring Kat Stewart, Justine Clarke, Matt Day and Don Hany, Tangle is a show about love and marriage, sex, politics and religion, all the stuff that adults can never tell their teenage kids about - especially when their own moral compasses are spinning out of control.