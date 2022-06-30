Supernatural

Supernatural: The Long Road Home
M | Drama

Air Date: Fri 20 Nov 2020

Marking the cult classic's final episode, cast and crew reflect on an extraordinary 15 seasons on screen

Season 15

About the Show

Twenty-seven years ago, Sam Winchester (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) lost their mother to a mysterious and demonic supernatural force. Subsequently, their father John (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) raised them to be soldiers. He taught them about the paranormal evil that lives in the dark corners and on the back roads of America -- and he taught them how to kill it.