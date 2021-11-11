NBL Sunday Hoops Teams 2021/22

From Sunday, 5 December fans can catch two explosive NBL matches every Sunday on 10 Peach and streamed live on 10 Play.

Supporters will have a front row seat to the biggest games of the season, as the NBL’s best, battle it out for the coveted 2021/2022 championship. The following teams will be competing in the highly anticipated season.

Adelaide 36ers

Home Stadium: Adelaide Entertainment Centre

Head Coach: CJ Bruton

Bruton, 45, is one of the National Basketball League’s all-time greats, debuting in 1994 and completing an illustrious 516 game career in 2014.

NBL Championships: 1986, 1998, 1998-99 & 2001-02

Season 2021/22 Players: Daniel Johnson (#21), Dusty Hannahs (#3), Emmanuel Malou (#2), Hyrum Harris (#22), Isaac Gattorna (#25), Isaac Humphries (#8), Kai Sotto (#11), Lachlan Olbrich (#30), Mitch McCarron (#10), Mojave King (#7), Sunday Dech (#44), Tad Dufelmeier (#1), Todd Withers (#35).

Brisbane Bullets

Home Stadium: Nissan Arena

Head Coach: James Duncan

Duncan has a coaching philosophy that focuses on player engagement and development, something that has had big impacts for the likes of Craig Moller and Jordan Hunter taking huge strides last season, as well as Jae-Sean Tate and Didi Louzada heading to the NBA in 2021.

NBL Championships: 1985, 1987 & 2007

Season 2021/22 Players: Anthony Drmic (#3), Chuanxing Liu (#21), Deng Deng (#27), Isaiah Moss (#4), Jack Salt (#33), Jason Cadee (#5), Lamar Patterson (#13), Max Mackinnon (#9), Nathan Sobey (#20), Robert Franks (#1), Taane Samuel (#2), Tamuri Wigness (#0), Tanner Krebs (#17), Tom Digbeu (#10), Tyrell Harrison (#24).

Cairns Taipans

Home Stadium: Cairns Convention Centre

Head Coach: Adam Forde

Season 2021/22 Players: Brayden Inger, Bul Kuol (#42), Jarrod Kenny (#6), Jordan Ngatai (#11), Keanu Pinder (#25), Kouat Noi (#12), Majok Deng (#13), Mirko Djeric (#5), Nathan Jawai (#15), Scott Machado (#3), Stephen ZImmerman (#33), Tahjere McCall (#22).

Illawarra Hawks

Home Stadium: WIN Entertainment Centre

Head Coach: Brian Goorjian

NBL Championships: 2000-01

Season 2021/22 Players: Akoldah Gak (#47), Andrew Ogilivy (#6), Antonius Cleveland (#0), Daniel Grida (#11), Duop Reath (#26), Emmett Naar (#3), Harry Froling (#31), Isaac White (#2), Justinian Jessup (#10), Lachlan Dent (#7), Sam Froling (#13), Tim Coenraad (#22), Tyler Harvey (#1), Xavier Rathan-Mayes.

Tasmanian JackJumpers

Home Stadium: MyState Bank Arena Silverdome

Head Coach: Scott Roth

The 57-year-old, who hails from Cleveland, has been an assistant coach for a number of NBA teams including the Golden State Warriors, Dallas Mavericks, Toronto Raptors and Detroit Pistons. Roth will lead the JackJumpers’ entry into the Hungry Jack’s NBL for the 2021-22 season.

Season 2021/22 Players: Clint Steindl (#35), Fabijan Krslovic (#20), Jack McVeigh (#9), Jarrad Weeks (#97), Jarred Bairstow (#21), Jock Perry (#15), Josh Magette (#2), Josh Adams (#14), Matt Kenyon (#1), MiKyle (#0), Nikita Mikhailovskii (#10), Sam McDaniel (#30), Sean Macdonald (#13), Sejr Deans (#7), Will Magnay (#22).

Melbourne United

Home Stadium: John Cain Arena

Head Coach: Dean Vickerman

NBL Championships: 1993, 1997, 2006, 2008, 2018 & 2021

Season 2021/22 Players: Ariel Hukporti (#15), Brad Newley (#4), Caleb Agada (#7), Callum Dalton (#12), Chris Goulding (#43), David Okwera (#35), David Barlow (#20), Dion Prewster (#13), Jack White (#14), Jo Lual-Acuil (#0), Mason Peatling (#22), Matthew Dellavedova (#8), Shea Ili (#51), William Hickey (#6), Zac Triplett (#1)

New Zealand Breakers

Home Stadium: North Shore Events Centre Spark Arena

Head Coach: Dan Shamir

NBL Championships: 2011, 2012, 2013 & 2015

Season 2021/22 Players: Tom Abercrombie (#10), Finn Delany (#3), Robert Loe (#15), William McDowell-White (#7), Kyrin Galloway (#6), Yannick Wetzell (#5), Rasmus Bach (#18), Isaac Davidson (#12), Ousmane Dieng (#11), Sam Timmins (#33), Peyton Siva (#1), Hugo Besson (#25), Jeremiah Martin (#2).

Perth Wildcats

Home Stadium: RAC Arena

Head Coach: Scott Morrison

NBL Championships: 1990, 1991, 1995, 2000, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019 & 2020

Season 2021/22 Players: Bryce Cotton (#11), Corey Shervill (#25), Jack Purchase (#2), Jesse Wagstaff (#24), Kevin White (#3), Kyle Zunic (#9), Luke Travers (#23), Majok Majok (#22), Matthew Hodgson (#18), Michael Frazier (#20), Mitch Norton (#8), Oliver Hayes-Brown (#83), Todd Blanchfield (#12), Victor Law (#1).

South East Melbourne Phoenix

Home Stadium: John Cain Arena

Head Coach: Simon Mitchell

Season 2021/22 Players: Cameron Gliddon (#3), Dane Pineau (#22), Izayah Le’Afa (#8), Kyle Adnam (#4), Mitchell Creek (#55), Owen Foxwell, Reuben Te Rangi (#7), Ryan Broekhoff (#45), Tohi Smith-Milner (#14), Xavier Munford (#5), Zhou Qi (#26).

Sydney Kings

Home Stadium: Qudos Bank Arena

Head Coach: Chase Buford

NBL Championships: 2003, 2004 & 2005

Season 2021/22 Players: Angus Glover (#5), Biwali Bayles (#14), Dejan Vasiljevic (#3), Jarell Martin (#12), Jaylen Adams (#2), Jaylin Galloway (#6), Jordan Hunter (#1), Makur Maker (#4), Matur Maker (#8), RJ Hunter (#11), Shaun Bruce (#7), Thomas Vodanovich (#13), Wani Swaka Lo Buluk (#9), Xavier Cooks (#10).