V8 Supercars Commentary Team

V8 Supercars Return To TEN, The Home Of Big Event Motorsport.



Network Ten is delighted to announce that current V8 Supercars driver Rick Kelly and former driver and expert commentator Mark Larkham will join TEN Sport’s Matt White and Formula One legend Mark Webber to complete the commentary line-up for the 2015 V8 Supercars season on TEN.



With just two weeks to go until the Clipsal 500 returns to television screens around the country, fans can look forward to extensive motorsport coverage on TEN in 2015, with a consistent 10-month program schedule anchored by some of the biggest names in the business.



Kelly, 2006 V8 Supercars Champion and two-time Bathurst 1000 winner, will provide expert analysis in the commentary box in between racing for Nissan Motorsport, bringing a unique insight to viewers and adding another dimension to TEN’s broadcast of V8 Supercars.



Commenting on his new association with Network Ten, Kelly said: “I am really excited to be working with Network Ten. During my career, I’ve had the opportunity to experience some really great things, but I’ve never worked with a television network before. It’s definitely going to be a new challenge.



“This is a chance for me to develop my skills and push myself a bit further. I want to deliver interesting, insightful comments from a current driver’s perspective for the viewers to enjoy.



“I have some very fond memories of the great work Network Ten has done with motorsport in general and V8 Supercars specifically, including my championship winning year in 2006,” he said.



Larkham, a former V8 Supercars driver and team owner, competed in 279 V8 races between 1995 and 2004. His illustrious career, which included significant success in open wheelers, then saw him move into commentary and hosting with Seven Network, where he was popular with V8 fans around the county.



Larkham’s involvement with Network Ten will see him provide pit lane commentary and technical analysis throughout the race weekends. He will also be a regular contributor to the relaunched motorsport panel show, RPM.



Larkham said: “To be involved in this next chapter of motorsport broadcasting was a no-brainer for me.

“I feel an overwhelming obligation to the multitude of motorsport viewers who have absolutely humbled me with their support, warmth and desire for me to surface as part of the TEN motorsport team.



“In addition, the opportunity to work with Mark [Webber] and importantly my old work buddy Matty White, whom for me is the consummate broadcast host, were both important considerations. I can’t wait.”



Network Ten Head of Sport, David Barham, said: “The addition of Kelly and Larkham to TEN’s commentary team ensures that our coverage of the V8 Supercars will be a first-class television experience for viewers.



“Having the likes of Mark Webber, Matt White and now Rick Kelly and Mark Larkham is tremendous. It underlines our long-term commitment to motorsport, while strengthening our ability to deliver a breadth and depth of coverage that will be unrivalled.”



Network Ten is set to transform Australian motorsport coverage in 2015 with guaranteed viewing for 40 weeks of the year.



Network Ten will be the home of big event motorsport, bringing fans six live V8 Supercars Championship races, live Formula One races, live MotoGP races, eight V8 Supercars highlights programs and the return of Australia’s favourite motorsport panel show, RPM.



The V8 Supercars commentary team will commence official duties at the Clipsal 500 in Adelaide this month followed by the Townsville 500, Sandown 500, Bathurst 1000, Gold Coast 600 and Sydney 500.