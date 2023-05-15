Soul Survivors

Air Date: Mon 15 May 2023

Following a horrible car accident, a beautiful college freshman finds herself trapped in a twilight world somewhere between life and death in this haunting supernatural thriller.

2001

About the Movie

Sometimes living or dying comes down to a matter of choice. It took Annabel (Eliza Dushku) and Matt (Wes Bentley) to help their shattered friend make that choice -- help that would prove a killer journey. A college freshman Cassandra Cassie (Melissa Sagemiller) steps into a nightmare of otherworldly visitations after surviving a devastating car accident.