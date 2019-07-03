Seinfeld. It’s The Show About Nothing. Here’s What Else You Should Know

Yeah, It’s A Show About Nothing. Not That There’s Anything Wrong With That

Seinfeld stars four single friends – Jerry, George, Elaine and Kramer, who deal with the absurdities of everyday life while living in New York City. It’s true-to-life, yet there’s no real concrete ‘plotline’. They literally based an entire episode on waiting to be seated at their local Chinese restaurant. And it was so bloody funny. The whole series is bloody hilarious.

Their Dating Woes Are Relatable AF

If you think your current dating stories are bad, don’t worry. Bad dates have been around for AGGEESSS.

Jerry once ended things with a woman for having ‘man hands’, and another for eating her peas one at a time. George dumped a gal for not changing the volume on the TV to an even number (understandable) and Elaine broke up with someone for not offering her pie.

And there's plenty more where those stories came from!

The Farrrrshun Is On Point

Gore-Tex coats, camp-collar shirts, oversized corduroy suits, Botticelli shoes, floral print, denim on denim. Oh my gawd, and we can’t forget SNEANS. Jerry loved pairing bulky Nike’s with a pair of high-waisted Levi’s. What a catch.

You can’t deny that they’re style ICONS. They drew the line at puffy shirts, though.

Jerry's The Glue That Binds The Group Together

Basically, Seinfeld wouldn't exist without Jerry. He's the focal character that brings the others together and aims to be their voice of reason amidst all the crazy antics.

He's a little on the neat side (read: he's an obsessive clean freak), hates a close-talker and is incredibly observational. Which is probably the reason why his relationships don't last longer than the milk in his fridge.

Also, he's sick for a funny as sh*t one-liner.

George Costanza Is A. DAMN. ICON

His character is largely based on Larry David, the co-creator of the show, and while George is generally described as a “short, stocky, slow-witted bald man”, he is SO MUCH MORE THAN THAT.

He’s neurotic, self-loathing, and a bit of a liar (although according to him “It’s not a lie if you believe it”) He’s very easily angered, like an old man trying to send soup back in a deli, and once quit his real estate job because he was forbidden to use his boss’s private bathroom. LOL.

He’s a bit of a tight-arse, likes his chicken spicy, and famously quoted “it’s not you, it’s me” while breaking up with a woman (but it was her. IT WAS ALL HER).

Elaine Is A Daggy Dancing Feminist Kween

She’ll dance like your drunk aunty at a wedding, but Elaine is a damn powerhouse. She’s the only female in the group and she’s treated as an equal. She’s career-driven, witty and most importantly, she OWNS her sexuality.

She couldn’t give a rat’s arse how many men she dates, isn’t fussed about marriage or kids, and desires sex just as much as her male counterparts.

When her favourite birth control – the sponge – becomes discontinued, she travels all over the city to stock up and is forced to consider if future partners are “sponge-worthy” because, well, wasting a sponge on a dud would be “OUTRAGEOUS. EGREGIOUS. PREPOSTEROUS”.

Nobody Does An Entrance Quite Like Cosmo Kramer

What eccentric neighbour Kramer lacks in overall show lines, he makes up for in applaud-inducing entrances straight into Jerry’s apartment. In fact, he slid his way through the front door a whopping 380 times (except for that one time he rode in on a bike).

Anyways, Yada, Yada, Yada. Go and watch it.

