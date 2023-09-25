Sam Taunton: Rooster

Sam Taunton - Rooster
MA15+ | Comedy

Air Date: Thu 21 Sep 2023

Sam Taunton is the perfect comedian for couples, parents, groups of friends, friends of friends, enemies, dogs, cats & anyone else. Spend 1hr with Australia's best stand-up comedian (self-appointed)

Season 1

