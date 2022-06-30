Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Reel Action - S9 Ep. 20
Sport
Air Date: Sat 4 Dec 2021
Expires: in 12 months
Adam Finlay takes Guesty and Jack Nolan for a run around some Nannygai country with great results. But a 35 kilo giant trevally on a soft plastic steals the show.
EpisodesExtrasGalleriesGone Fishin'Home
Episodes
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 9
About the Show
Reel Action is hosted by Michael Guest along with some colourful companions and concentrates on techniques and tackle to target some of Australia’s most popular fish.