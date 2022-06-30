Reel Action

Sign in to watch this video

Not a member? Create your free account now

Reel Action - S9 Ep. 20
G | Sport

Air Date: Sat 4 Dec 2021
Expires: in 12 months

Adam Finlay takes Guesty and Jack Nolan for a run around some Nannygai country with great results. But a 35 kilo giant trevally on a soft plastic steals the show.

Episodes
ExtrasGalleriesGone Fishin'Home

Episodes

Galleries

Advertisement
loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

loading

Loading

Season 9

About the Show

Reel Action is hosted by Michael Guest along with some colourful companions and concentrates on techniques and tackle to target some of Australia’s most popular fish.

Guesty

Guesty