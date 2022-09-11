Sign in to watch this video
Not a member? Create your free account now
Police Rescue - S4 Ep. 1
Drama
Air Date: Thu 23 Apr 2020Expires: in 9 months
Brian struggles to fit in and finds himself in some dangerous situations.
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Loading
Season 4
About the Show
Starring Gary Sweet, Sonia Todd, Steve Bastoni and Marshall Napier, Police Rescue is a multi award-winning drama that captivated Aussies throughout the '90s.
Follow the lives of the Sydney-based, NSW Police Rescue squad - on and off duty - as they rescue people from hair raising situations. From catastrophic car and train crashes, to hostage crises and hunting notorious criminals, this is explosive, thrilling stuff.
Stream Police Rescue season 1 and 2 on 10 play now, one of our 10 series in 10 days.