Police Rescue

Police Rescue - S4 Ep. 1
PG | Drama

Air Date: Thu 23 Apr 2020Expires: in 9 months

Brian struggles to fit in and finds himself in some dangerous situations.

Season 4

About the Show

Starring Gary Sweet, Sonia Todd, Steve Bastoni and Marshall Napier, Police Rescue is a multi award-winning drama that captivated Aussies throughout the '90s.

Follow the lives of the Sydney-based, NSW Police Rescue squad - on and off duty - as they rescue people from hair raising situations. From catastrophic car and train crashes, to hostage crises and hunting notorious criminals, this is explosive, thrilling stuff.

Stream Police Rescue season 1 and 2 on 10 play now, one of our 10 series in 10 days.