On The Line: The Richard Williams Story

On The Line: The Richard Williams Story
M | Documentary

Air Date: Thu 11 Jan 2024

Unaired interviews from the 80's, Richard Williams retraces his family's journey from the poverty-stricken streets of Louisiana to Wimbledon, breaking every rule to forever change the sport.

About the Show

Richard Williams - the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams - and his family's meteoric journey. One man's fight against racism, suppression, violence and an emotional reckoning on race in America, family, courage determination