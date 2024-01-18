Sign in to watch this video
On The Line: The Richard Williams Story
Documentary
Air Date: Thu 11 Jan 2024
Unaired interviews from the 80's, Richard Williams retraces his family's journey from the poverty-stricken streets of Louisiana to Wimbledon, breaking every rule to forever change the sport.
Season 1
About the Show
Richard Williams - the father and coach of Venus and Serena Williams - and his family's meteoric journey. One man's fight against racism, suppression, violence and an emotional reckoning on race in America, family, courage determination